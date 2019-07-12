Local family fights to preserve African American history

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WCBI)- Continuing the spirit of education–that’s what three sisters have been working on in the Pickensville community for the past decade.

The Locke sisters say the Historic Pickensville Rosenwald School is the product of Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald’s efforts to provide African Americans in the rural south with school houses.

There were six original schools through this program in Pickens County. The Pickensville structure is the only one left standing.

The sisters say it’s crucial to preserve the building’s history while we still can.

Dozens of tourists braved the near hundred-degree heat in Pickensville to get a glimpse inside the historic Rosenwald School and perhaps a glimpse into the past.

“It means the world to us. It’s a dream come true. We never wanted our school to die,” said Mary Locke-Fuseyamore.

Fuseyamore and her two sisters have been working since 2010 to restore their beloved schoolhouse– the same school they attended as children with nine of their siblings.

“We attended this school, all 12 of us. We were a part of this community,” said Paulette Locke-Newberns.

“My father brought me to school on the back of a white horse,” said Fuseyamore.

All three Locke sisters grew up and went on to live as far away as New York.

However, they always dreamed of returning home.

“In my mind, it was always that after retirement, I’m coming back to my hometown because the land was calling,” said Newberns.

The sisters said the new museum is continuing the spirit of education to a new generation.

“Gives them some hope. To let them know that they can rise above and beyond,” said Fuseyamore.

“It was about taking a village to raise a child. So, I’m a product of this village,” said Newberns.

“We try to educate the community, especially the youth, that they don’t have to leave… Apply yourselves, be the best that you can be, and hopefully whatever trade you decide to take up or whatever career you decide to do, you’ll find some time to give back to a place such as this because this is your home and I’m very proud of it,” said Fuseyamore.

The sisters said they hope the museum will continue to grow in the years to come.

“We expected to see… It WILL be. Not expect. It WILL be bigger,” said Fuseyamore.

“This place deserves more. We cannot let it die. There’s too much invested in not only this building, but investment in us from our ancestors, and we need to keep it going,” said Newberns.

The Historic Pickensville Rosenwald School museum is funded through a public grant from The University of Michigan.

For more information, you can click here.