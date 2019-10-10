Area voters are looking at the political issues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- In one month, Mississippians will vote for the person they believe should lead the state for the next four years.

All eyes are on candidates Tate Reeves and Jim Hood.

What the candidates say could have a lasting impact on voters. North Mississippi voters are paying close attention to issues that affect them.

Because as they tell WCBI, these issues will affect the way they vote on November 5.

Everyone is talking about education.

“I think I would like to see an emphasis on education that we need to really up our game in terms of education,” said Lee Winter.

“Some of my concerns include education, and particularly early childhood education. Making sure our teachers have the resources and the support they need to help our children at an early age identify needs; they have maybe screenings for them,” said Audrey Jordan.

Tierney Manning said candidates need to look at the cost of higher education.

The IHL board sets college tuition costs, and the governor appoints the IHL Board.

“The costs of college education, particularly at the universities, I believe it should be more affordable for people to come to college, you know, at any age,” said Manning.

Medicaid expansion and health care affect everyone.

“I think more Mississippians need to be covered. We’re the unhealthiest state in the nation. And we need to cover people with health insurance,” said Ruth Winter.

John Campbell said he wants to see state leaders consider ways to grow small businesses.

“Well, I’m concerned about small business, because that some I’m an entrepreneur, an inventor, and small business we can be a plus to our community, this state by creating jobs that won’t come at a certain way in terms of education,” said Campbell.