Area voters took to the polls for runoff election

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Area voters are taking care of some unfinished business today.

A handful of special elections earlier in the month resulted in run-offs.

Voters in Noxubee, Winston, Kemper, and Lauderdale Counties will choose between optometrist Minh Duong against Shuqualak attorney Rod Hickman for State Senate.

In Chickasaw County, the Coroner’s office is on the ballot. Interim Coroner, Larry Harris, and former Coroner Andy Harmon were the top 2 vote-getters in the first round.

In Lee County, Voters in District 3 will be picking a new Supervisor – a large field was whittled down to Buddy Dickerson and Wesley Webb after the first round of voting.

And in Oktibbeha County, an empty slot on the Starkville Oktibbeha County Consolidated School District Board of Trustees is down between Cassandra Palmer and Ronnie Tucker.

