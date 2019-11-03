Area voters voice concerns with upcoming election

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The big election takes place on Tuesday between Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and Attorney General Jim Hood for Governor, and we hit the streets of the Golden Triangle to see what folks in the area would like to see addressed in the coming year.

Issues that people would like to see addressed range from infrastructure to public schools.

“That’s what we’re all striving for, honesty,” said Marvin Lomax.

Marvin Lomax is just one of the few people in the golden triangle area who has concerns he wants to be addressed by the new Governor.

“I done seen a lot of dishonesty about a lot of things that’s going on in the whole united states,” said Lomax.

A number of people raised concerns about different issues. Lola Ward said she would like to see more supports for families in need.

“The government work on having the family welfare department feed the children that don’t eat breakfast in the morning if they would just get some groceries and have them something to take home in the evening too,” said Ward.

It’s no secret that infrastructure is also a big topic.

“Some of the roads are in terrible condition, and it’s not good you have to pay taxes, and you have to buy your automobile and put up with all of the rough roads,” said Mikenley Turner.

Many people I spoke with have education at the forefront of their concerns.

“To get the kids to have more opportunities for jobs when they come out of school,” said Turner.

The majority of people I spoke with say they are planning to get out on Tuesday and let their voices be heard.

“That’s my civil right,” said Teresa Henely.

“I think the turn out is going to be pretty great because a lot of people are interested in what the candidates are talking about,” said Turner.

Polls open at 7 am on Tuesday and close at 7 pm.