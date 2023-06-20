Area youth court, DA’s office plan to collaborate to curb youth crime

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A collaboration between the court system and the district attorney’s office could help curb youth crime.

The 16th Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Oktibbeha County Youth Court are working together to apply for a federal grant.

The money would be used to enhance and expand juvenile crime prevention initiatives.

Some of those include early intervention and mentorship programs. Bridging the gap between law enforcement, schools, and families is also a goal.

“The benefits of programs, such as the ones we are applying for grants for, would be to hopefully get the children involved in treatment and good systems that would prevent them from getting to the delinquency stage, and that benefits the whole community,” said Judge Lee Ann Turner, Oktibbeha County Youth Court.

Turner and District Attorney Scott Colom will present the proposal to the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday evening.

They’re also asking for public input in forming partnerships with local organizations.

