Area’s largest blood donation center makes emergency appeal for donors

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s largest blood donation center is making an emergency appeal for donors.

Vitalant South has issued an emergency appeal for all O blood types and platelets. There is also a critical need for all other blood types.

During summer months, many regular donors are out of town, and the number of blood drives declines as schools are out of session. At the same time, accidents and emergencies increase, meaning there is a heightened need for blood on the shelves.

Since May, the supply has dropped 25%. Vitalant South Spokesperson Barley Juarez said the goal is to try and keep four-days supply of blood on the shelves.

“But since May the shortage has gone down to less than three and as far as O blood, gone down to less to two on the shelves at all times. So our emergency appeal is a call to action, to all O-type donors, positive and negative and to our platelet donors because our supplies have shelf life, so we’re trying to make sure we have enough on the shelves to replinish what is being used during the summer months,” said Juarez.

For more information or to make an appointment, go to Vitalant.org. Also, anyone donating between July 24 and August 31 will be eligible to win one of five $2,000 gift cards.

