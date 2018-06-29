Area’s newest law enforcement officers eager to protect and serve

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of Basic Class B 59 have been preparing for this day for 3 months.

“They have worked hard, they trained day and night they have given 100 percent in everything they do so we’re really excited about what they’re going to get out there and do in their communities,” said Dean Bearden, director of the NMLETC.

During the past 12 weeks, cadets were trained in all aspects of police work, from firearms, driving, constitutional law, domestic violence, self defense and many other topics.

Twenty five years ago, Tupelo’s Deputy Chief of Police, Allan Gilbert, was graduating from the academy. In remarks to the new law officers he encouraged them to always do the right thing, and make it safely home every day.

“Try to make the best decisions you can, these officers have to make split second decisions and I talked about, we will have Monday morning quarterbacking, we can take hours to do that and they have to make those decisions in split seconds,” GIlbert said.

The area’s newest law enforcement officers say they are honored to be part of the Thin Blue Line, where they can help others.

“I want to serve my community, protect, be a good example for my children and be a better person all around,” said Jacqueline Wilburn, who will work with the Corinth PD.

“Be proactive, don’t just be out there writing tickets, help our community the best we can, our instructors, director, anyone who taught us, did a very good job of instilling that into us,” said Michael David Harbin, who will work with Tupelo PD.

Most officers in the class will start their new duties in the next few days