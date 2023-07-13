Areas of Choctaw County hit hard with heavy rain, flooding

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County experienced heavy rain leaving many areas flooded.

Most of the areas that received the heaviest impact were low-line roads around four inches.

Choctaw County Sherriff Brandon Busby said they received reports of roofs collapsing, and certain areas in the county have had to evacuate.

Residents from at least one apartment have evacuated to the community center.

Busby said everyone should exercise extreme caution, and if you see a flooded road, do not try to drive through it.

“If there’s water going across the road, it’s going to be in your best interest to turn around and don’t get caught up in that because we’re looking out for everybody’s safety. If you come up on something like that, just turn around and go the other way. We don’t want anybody getting hurt. So, just use extreme caution when driving,” said Busby.

The sheriff said if you live in an area that is flooded, you can call 911 for help, and they will assess your needs.

