A funeral in Detroit Friday caps off four days celebrating the life of Aretha Franklin, whose music career spanned six-plus decades. The Queen of Soul died of cancer earlier this month at the age of 76.

The funeral is drawing big names in music. The Clark Sisters, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder are performing.

Among the notable speakers delivering remarks are former President Bill Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The funeral is underway and is scheduled to last over six hours. Viewers can watch it in the player above.