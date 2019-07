Clay County, MISS. (WCBI) – An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend, along with the woman’s son, ended with a man being stabbed.

Steven Riley, 56, was charged with aggravated assault.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the alleged stabbing happened on West Hazelwood Road, about 11:30 Monday night.

The victim was stabbed several times but Scott described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Bond has not been set for Riley.

The investigation continues.