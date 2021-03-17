Argument at Columbus Waffle House Turns Deadly

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – An argument over an order leaves a customer dead at the Columbus Waffle House.

Now, Waffle House employee, 22-year-old Hezekiah Manigo, is charged with murder.

He was given no bond and remains in the Lowndes County jail.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the incident happened inside of the restaurant about 2 this morning.

Officers tell WCBI the unidentified customer and Manigo got into an argument about an order.

We are told Manigo came out from behind the counter and stabbed the customer.

The unidentified victim later died at the hospital.

Columbus police continue to investigate the stabbing.