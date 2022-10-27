Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out.

Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter.

The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Investigators say a short time later someone shot at a home near the park, in the area of 20th Street and 8th Avenue North.

No one was injured.

A spokesperson told WCBI that officers are looking at a video from a Neighborhood Watch camera.

No arrests have been made and no update was available on the girl’s condition.

