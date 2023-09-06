Argument ends in gunfire in Winston County; No charges have been filed

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a couple ended in gunfire, but no charges have been filed.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said the incident happened on Sims Road this past Sunday.

Deputies were first called to the home earlier in the day and the soon-to-be victim was arrested.

Pugh told WCBI the man was later bailed out of jail and then there was another argument between the couple. Shortly afterward, deputies were called about a shooting.

The man was shot in the abdomen.

Exactly how the shooting occurred remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter