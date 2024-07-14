Argument in Columbus turns into an Aggravated Assault case
Michael Tate and Jaquon Norwood were in an argument that turned physical.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between two people in Columbus turns into an Aggravated Assault case.
Columbus Police Department says on July 11th, officers to the 500 block of 9th Avenue South for a disturbance.
Michael Tate and Jaquon Norwood were in an argument that turned physical.
Norwood allegedly grabbed a knife and cut Tate on his right hand.
Tate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injury.
Norwood was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.
Norwood’s bond was set at $100,000.