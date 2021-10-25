Argument in Houston ends with one man stabbed and another in jail

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument in Houston ends with one man stabbed and another man in jail.

Irvin Brown is charged with aggravated assault.

Houston police got a call about two men arguing on Saturday night.

As officers were on the way, there was another call about a man being stabbed.

Investigators tell WCBI they believe the stabbing happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victim was later found on Chestnut Lane and then taken to a Tupelo hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.