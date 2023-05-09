Argument leads to 2 shootings, several damaged cars in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An ongoing dispute led to two shootings and several cars being damaged.

Columbus police said the first shooting happened at Valencia Apartments on 17th Street and 5th Avenue South on Friday night.

A group of women were arguing when shots were fired. Two vehicles were hit by bullets. No one was inside of them.

Investigators said the owners of those vehicles had nothing to do with the argument.

On Saturday morning, police were called to what was known as Sandpiper Apartments about a vehicle being damaged by a bullet there.

A CPD spokesperson said the incidents are related.

No arrest has been made.

