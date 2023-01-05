Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests.

24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault.

Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI that an ongoing argument led to a 24-year-old victim being injured.

24-year-old Riqula Dora was also charged with aggravated assault.

Bond for the three women was set at $10,000 each.

The investigation is continuing.

