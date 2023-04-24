Argument leads to gunfire, murder charge for man in Clay County

MANTEE, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument in Mantee led to gunfire and a murder charge.

24-year-old Myquinton Barr is in the Clay County jail.

He was accused of shooting 40-year-old Charles Knox at a home on Dixie Road.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the gunfire started about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Scott is not releasing what sparked the argument.

Coroner Alvin Carter said Knox was taken in a vehicle to meet an ambulance. That ambulance took him to a West Point hospital where he died.

Bond for Barr has not been set.

Knox will be taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter