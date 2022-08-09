Argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout.

Ferris Price is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and Thomas Spann is charged with drive-by shooting.

Tupelo police say officers were called to Mike’s Bar and Grill this past Sunday.

Witnesses told TPD two men got into an argument in the parking lot and then there was gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Bond for Price is set at $100,000.

Spann’s bond is set at $250,000.