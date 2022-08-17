LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire.

50-year-old Charles Conn is charged with aggravated assault.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened August 10th in the seven thousand block of Highway 45 Alternate.

Hawkins tells WCBI that a person standing next to Conn knocked a rifle away from Conn while he was pointing the gun at the victim.

The gun fired but the bullet missed the victim.

Bond for Conn is set at 25 thousand dollars.

Hawkins says more charges are possible.