Argument turns into shooting in Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument turns into someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving down a Columbus neighborhood.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the driver of a car was shot near the intersection of 7th Street and 5th Avenue South about midnight.

Investigators believe that a male driver and three female passengers had gone to another location to fight someone.

Shelton tells WCBI the group was on the way home when they were followed by a black vehicle.

Shots were fired from the black vehicle and the unidentified victim was shot and crashed his car into a pole.

No arrest has been made in the case.

The shooting victim was flown to a hospital out of the area.