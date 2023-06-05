Argument turns into shooting injuring 1 person in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus.

A spokesperson for Columbus police said the shooting happened in the area of 21st Street and Sixth Avenue North.

Officers were called to Baptist Golden Triangle about a gunshot victim, just before 9:30 Sunday evening.

Investigators believed the victim was shot by someone he knows and has an ongoing argument with.

The victim has been treated and released.

CPD said the incident remains under investigation.

