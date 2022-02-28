Arkansas man to spend rest of life in prison for crime in Lowndes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Arkansas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Lowndes County man.

Donta Kirby was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender.

Judge Lee Howard also sentenced Kirby to 20 years in prison for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.

A Lowndes County jury convicted Kirby on all those charges on Friday.

He killed 28-year-old Lorenze Halthon Jr. of Columbus back in July 2020.

Halthon’s body was found on Burns Road.