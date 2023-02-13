Arkansas woman arrested, accused of making bomb threats in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police said an Arkansas woman is facing charges for making bomb threats in Rebel territory.

Lily Mestemacher29-year-old Lily Mestemacher is accused of false reporting of placing explosives.

Police said they got information that she was mentioning bomb threats in Oxford on social media several times.

Mestemacher was arrested in Conway, Arkansas.

Bond was set at $50,000.

