Armed robber hits Dollar General on Highway 12 near Steens Road

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating another Dollar General armed robbery.

This hold-up happened at the Highway 12 store, near Steens Road.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the robber came into the store just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He acted as though he was going to buy something. When the cash register opened, the thief pulled a gun.

No injuries were reported.

More information about this robbery could be released later today.

