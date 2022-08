Armed robbery suspect captured in Yalobusha county

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect involved in an armed robbery in Calhoun County has been captured in Yalobusha County.

54-year-old Clarence E. Jones, was taken into custody on county road 436 near Coffeeville on Saturday.

Yalobusha deputies said Jones was arrested after a lengthy chase on foot.

WCBI release more updated information as it becomes available.