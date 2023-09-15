Armstrong Middle School bomb threat: Investigation ongoing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police and the Starkville Oktibbeha County Consolidated School District are investigating a bomb threat.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Armstrong Middle School received a bomb threat.

School staff implemented a modified lockdown and called 911.

Starkville police were on the scene within minutes and began clearing evacuation routes.

After evacuation and common areas were cleared, staff directed students to buses and other loading areas.

Starkville police, the school district, and the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, call Starkville PD or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

