Army Corps of Engineers discuss flood relief plans for South Delta

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBI) – A plan to relieve flooding in the South Delta takes a major step forward.

The Army Corps of Engineers released its final environmental impact statement for the Yazoo Backwater Study Area.

The Yazoo Backwater is located north of Vicksburg, and is prone to recurring flooding due to rain accumulation behind levees.

The proposal is designed to reduce backwater flooding for local communities and farms, while also protecting wetlands and wildlife habitats.

The environmental impact statement is available at the Army Corps of Engineers website.

It will be open to public comment until December 30.

