Army of volunteers makes local fundraiser possible every year

Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary works through the year helping make sure that daily meals are provided for the needy

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Holly Rogers used to help her Dad deliver meals as part of the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving and, Christmas outreaches.

“Taking them to different homes, becoming aware that there were others not as fortunate as I was,” Rogers said.

And for this Empty Bowls Fundraiser, Rogers is working the ‘Steals and Deals’ table, as part of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

“We have different organizations, different stores that donate items for us to sell,” Rogers said.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary organizes the Empty Bowls Fundraiser. The ladies invite restaurants and non profits to bring soup, they also get local potters and area schools to make bowls. And, there is a bake sale as well.

All money raised at Empty Bowls goes to the Salvation Army’s feeding program.

“They can go to Salvation Army and get a meal, three times a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Murphree, president of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

Every ticket holder gets a unique piece of pottery when they leave. But this event is about more than just getting a nice bowl. Volunteers will tell you it is all about feeding the hungry throughout the year.

‘There are many people in our community, not just homeless, who are just food insecure. May be on a fixed income, income runs out at end of month. We are there for anybody who may be food insecure, may not have a meal, who needs a place where they can come and get that meal,” said Capt. Leanna Marion, with the Tupelo Salvation Army.

Nikki Williams opened “The Gin” Restaurant last fall and brought gumbo to Empty Bowls. Williams says she is glad to take part in an event that helps people, and it is also a chance to get out in the community.

“It helps to see your customers out and about, we are all doing our part to support,” Williams said.

The Tupelo Salvation Army provided more than 50,000 meals last year to hungry people.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary also helps with other projects such as the Summer Camp, and Thanksgiving and Christmas feedings.

