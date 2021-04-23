An Army Scout Honors His Mother’s Memory During Basic Training

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi family experiencing an unexpected tragedy is getting through with family, friends, and faith.

Steven Cole Edwards was taking part in his final Field Training Exercise with his troop at Fort Benning, Georgia when he was called away to meet with his Captain. it was bad news. His mother Holley had passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Two days later, the 20-year-old was back in Mississippi, for a tearful reunion with his Dad, Steven Matthew Edwards.

Before he left Fort Benning, Edwards was told by a colonel that he did not have to do a 12-mile hike, or “Ruck” because he had completed all of his requirements, along with a ten-mile ruck march. Edwards could have gone home right then, but he chose to stay and take part in the twelve-mile ruck, carrying 80 pounds of gear, with his troop.

“I said, ‘No sir,’ I want to stay here and finish my twelve-mile ruck march and do it with my momma, because I know how much she would appreciate me going through the ceremony like this and going through actual graduation, instead of, I guess you could say, sliding through,” said Cole Edwards.

Steven’s Dad says he is not surprised his son finished the task as a tribute to his mom. He says his wife, Holley was known for her straight talk, and kind and compassionate spirit. In fact, it was Holley who encouraged him to enlist in the Army in 2005.

“I kept wanting to join the Army and she said, ‘shut up and do it,” said Max Edwards.

The elder Edwards was eventually deployed to Iraq, where he was injured when his Humvee hit an IED. He received a Purple Heart and is now a disabled veteran. He says his wife took care of him and was the strong one in the family. Now, Edwards says his Christian faith, members of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, and other family and friends are helping him through this unexpected loss.

“Without Him, without my church and without my family, I don’t know what I would be doing now, I don’t know how to do this without her, she was my everything,” Max said.

He also encourages women to get a simple test from a cardiologist to look for any hidden heart issues.

“You don’t know, she was fine, nothing wrong, and now she’s gone,” Max said.

Cole will head back to his Guard duties next week but he will be back in the area soon and plans to pick up where his mother left off, caring for the family.

“God has His plans, it was her time, I’m not going to question it, now it’s my turn to take care of my Daddy and make sure he’s fine and make sure everybody around me is fine, that’s how faith will help me,” Cole said.

Steven Cole Edwards plans to attend NEMCC and Ole Miss while fulfilling his National Guard duties. He will eventually go on active duty.