Around 100 participants display their exhibits in MSMS Student Research Conference

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)-The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science hosted a student research conference today for students in STEM.

Across the United States and internationally, students participated over a two-day event displaying exhibits of their research.

Around 100 students displayed their work.

MSMS welcomed students across the United States and Internationally to their National Consortium of Secondary STEM Schools Student Research Conference.

MSMS Director of Academic Affairs Kelly Brown says these conferences started so high school students could extend their research.

“They can get new ideas of how to conduct research in the future or tips about that,”said Brown.

Brown says the conference also helps participants learn presentation skills.

“The communication of how to get what they’re doing and what they’re about across to other people. Get it in a very concise matter, something that they could talk hours about,” said Brown.

“It’s given me a place to practice presenting research and honestly I’ve gotten a-lot good feedback here that’s going to benefit me in the future,”said attendee Austin White.

White attends Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky.

He traveled hundreds of miles to presents his project .

White says the conference gives him and the other a chance to discover new ways of working together.

“We’ve been apart of great team-building activities and just kind of breaking barriers and allowing us to just go up to one another and have conversations,” said White.

While the conference is a two-day event, projects required more than a two-day preparation.

Brown says students spent many hours studying and observing.

“Usually 70 plus hours in research to get a final product of what they have gotten,” said Brown.

Brown says she looks forward to the students participating next year.