ARPA-funded drainage issues on Columbus Council’s agenda

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday may have been April Fool’s, but it probably seemed more like Groundhog Day for the Columbus City Council.

ARPA-funded drainage and watershed issues were on the Council’s agenda once again.

This time around, it was an update on easement acquisition and paying for the services.

Even though the city contracted with Waggoner Engineering for the watershed work, Waggoner said it was up to the city to obtain the necessary easements to access private property involved in the project.

The city contracted with Neel-Schaffer to create and obtain the easements.

Which pot of money the cost of that contract will come from is in question.

There was a deadline of December 2024 for ARPA-funded contracts.

The city directed Neel-Schaffer to obtain the easements in February, but it also performs such work under an annual contract with the city.

So far, they have obtained 49 out of the needed 85.

“It’s been very difficult, and that’s one of the reasons that we had engaged Neel-Schaffer. They actually had somebody in their office who is focusing on this full-time basically. I just got some letters in from the Secretary of State’s office this week approving some of the property we were trying to get easements on. Like I said, they contacted people in Iowa. Some of these areas are abandoned property, and we’re trying to find the heirs and owners, so it’s a very extensive, difficult process, but I’m confident they’re going to get it finished,” said Columbus Mayr Keith Gaskin.

Work on ARPA-funded projects must be complete by September 2026.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.