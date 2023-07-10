Arrangements made for former Mississippi State, NFL star Johnie Cooks

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrangements are complete for former Mississippi State and NFL star Johnie Cooks.

He died on July 6 after an extended illness.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West Memorial Chapel in Starkville.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Leo Seal M-Club on the MSU campus.

Cooks is survived by his wife and five children.

