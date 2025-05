Arrest made in Sulligent, AL bank robbery

An arrest has been made in a Sulligent, AL bank robbery

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – An arrest was made after a Friday morning bank robbery in Sulligent, Alabama.

Lamar County Sheriff Marty Gottwald says the hold-up happened just after 9 AM Friday at First National Bank on Highway 17.

Law enforcement told WCBI an arrest was made a short time later near the bank.

The suspect’s name and specific charges have not been released.

No injuries were reported in the bank robbery.

We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.