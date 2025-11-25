Arrest made after an alleged shooting in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s office makes an arrest in an alleged shooting incident.

According to Sheriff Mitch Nabors, on Wednesday, November 19, just before 10 pm, Itawamba County E-911 received a report that a 35-year-old male had been shot in the abdomen at a home on West Evans Mill Road in the Evergreen community.

Deputies responded to the scene, but the suspect had run away prior to their arrival.

EMS arrived shortly after and took the victim for medical treatment.

The victim of the shooting underwent surgery for a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

On Monday, November 24, 45-year-old Clarence Lee Mayo turned himself in at the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayo was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Bond was set at $115,000.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.