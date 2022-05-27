Arrest made after shooting near a recent funeral in Bruce

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made after a shooting happened near a recent funeral in Bruce.

James Penson is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The shooting happened about two weeks ago but Penson was arrested Wednesday.

Bruce Police Chief Brian Roberts says it appears the shooting started as a domestic dispute near the funeral but may not be related to the services.

However, the investigation remains active.

A woman inside the vehicle with Penson was injured during the gunfire.

Roberts believes she did not participate in the shooting.

Penson remains in the Calhoun County jail.