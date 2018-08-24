Arrest Made For an Alleged School Threat

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly making threats against two school districts on Friday morning.

Amory Police have him in the custody of the Monroe County Youth Court.

- Advertisement -

Students were evacuated this morning following phone threats.

It happened at Tupelo Middle School, and also at East Amory Elementary, and Amory Middle School.

Amory Schools Superintendent, Ken Byars, tells WCBI the district received a threatening phone call.

Students were immediately evacuated, and Amory Police arrived to sweep both schools.

Classes in Amory were put on hold for about 30 minutes.