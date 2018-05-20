Arrest Made In An April Weekend Shooting In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A person of interest wanted in connection to an April shooting in Columbus, is behind bars.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says 18-year old Vershawn Williams was arrested Friday, by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and a Drug Task Force team member.

- Advertisement -

Williams was arrested on three felony charges; including armed robbery, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

Shelton says the aggravated assault charge was from a shooting that happened on April 28th, in the area of 15th Street and 8th Avenue North after an argument.

The other two charges were from 2017.

Shelton also says Williams is being questioned about other incidents in Columbus involving gunfire.

No bond has been set for Williams.

This is an ongoing investigation with possible other charges.