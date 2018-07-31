Arrest made in attempted kidnapping case, young girl involved

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Authorities are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving a Verona girl.

Cecil Hardin, 58, was arrested Monday after witnesses said he tried to kidnap a child last week in Verona.

Verona Police Chief JB Long says Hardin tried to lure a young girl into his car, but was confronted by a passerby.

Hardin reportedly fled, but was arrested Monday.

Hardin was released on a $25,000 bond.

Chief Long says Hardin has no prior criminal history in Verona.

The investigation is continuing.