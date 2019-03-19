Arrest Made In Clay County Inmate Death

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate in the Clay County jail is charged with killing another inmate.

Cameron Henderson was denied this morning in Clay County Justice Court.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say Henderson and 54-year-old Dale O’Neal were in jail on misdemeanor charges.

O’Neal was found dead in his jail cell this past Friday.

The two men were being housed in the same area of the jail.

“The case is being headed by MBI, by the coroner’s office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The crime lab confirmed this morning that they ruled the death as a homicide, with the cause being strangulation,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Investigators have not released any type of motive.

The case is expected to be presented to the next grand jury.