Arrest made in connection to Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police made an arrest in a Wednesday night shooting.
Norquita Terry, 44, was charged with accessory after the fact.
Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said investigators are still looking for two other suspects.
The shooting happened at a home on North Street.
Damage could been seen at the home after several shots were fired at the house.
The bullets pierced through multiple windows and even a TV inside that home.
Thankfully no one was hit.
The shooting is still under investigation.