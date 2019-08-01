Arrest made in connection with weekend shooting that injured teen

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have made a second arrest in connection with a weekend shooting that left a 14-year-injured.

Police arrested Justin Dunlap, 27, on Tuesday. He’s charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Saturday night after an argument between two people in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue South.

A 14-year-old girl was hit in the ankle, by a bullet, and is expected to be okay.

Police arrested Desi John Harris Jr., 29, earlier this week and charged him with felony accessory.

Both men are in the Lowndes County Jail.