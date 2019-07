COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple sources tell WCBI that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Columbus teenager.

Arykah White was shot outside the Community Activity Center at Propst Park this past Saturday night.

A birthday party was being held at the time.

Sources tell WCBI that White was an innocent bystander when gunfire rang out after an argument broke out.

The arrest was made in the past hour.

We have called Columbus police and expect more information soon.