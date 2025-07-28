Arrest made in connection with child molestation case in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc County deputies make another arrest in connection with a child molestation case, and it possibly involves a CPS worker.

43-year-old Jodi Aaron, from New Albany, has been charged with six counts of hindering prosecution.

Investigators said Aaron’s position allowed her to provide information to Mary Garza that could have helped her avoid prosecution.

Garza was charged with four counts of contributing to the neglect of a child.

Christopher Garza was charged with sexual battery, and Jimmy Hall Jr. was charged with two counts of molestation.

According to Aaron’s LinkedIn page, she worked for the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

Something not disputed by law enforcement. We are awaiting a response from CPS about Aaron.

Sheriff Leo Mask said nine children are involved in this child sex crime case.

Bond for Aaron was set at $75,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.