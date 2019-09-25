Arrest made in Oktibbeha County death investigation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest was made in Oktibbeha County, after a woman was found dead this past weekend.

Joseph Gibson was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was arrested Tuesday.

He remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

Kimberly Belk, 40, was found early Sunday morning on Townsend Road.

Coroner Michael Hunt said a preliminary autopsy result ruled her manner of death a homicide.

A person walking on the road found her and called 9-1-1. Investigators have not released any details about the case.

Our sources say Belk may have been ran over and also dragged down the road.

It’s unclear if Belk and Gibson have a connection.