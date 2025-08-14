Arrest made in Starkville homicide (Update)
An arrest has been made in a Starkville homicide
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the woman charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Starkville.
28-year-old Amiya Brown has been charged with first-degree murder.
She remains in the Oktibbeha County jail awaiting a court appearance.
Officers were called to Gladney Street just before 1 am.
27-year-old Tykell Harvey died at the scene.
An SPD spokesman said Brown and Harvey were in a dating relationship.
No other details about the homicide were released.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said an autopsy will be done at the state crime lab.
The investigation is continuing.