Arrest made in Starkville homicide (Update)

An arrest has been made in a Starkville homicide

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the woman charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Starkville.

28-year-old Amiya Brown has been charged with first-degree murder.

She remains in the Oktibbeha County jail awaiting a court appearance.

Officers were called to Gladney Street just before 1 am.

27-year-old Tykell Harvey died at the scene.

An SPD spokesman said Brown and Harvey were in a dating relationship.

No other details about the homicide were released.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said an autopsy will be done at the state crime lab.

The investigation is continuing.

