TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest was made in an April robbery in Tupelo.

Keyon Lenior, 35, was arrested Monday and taken into custody in Monroe County. At the time of his arrest, investigators said he was also on MDOC probation.

The alleged crime happened on April 27 at the West Main Kroger. Investigators alleged Lenoir took money from a woman and ran off.

He’s charged with strong-armed robbery.

His bond was set at $50,000 in Municipal Court Wednesday.