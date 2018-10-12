Arrest Made In Lowndes County Shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make an arrest in a shooting earlier this month.
Donta Perry, 21, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.
He was arrested on Friday morning.
Perry’s bond is set at $30,000.
The shooting happened at AJ’s Grocery on Land Road, near the Columbus Air Force Base, on October 1st.
Chief Deputy Marc Miley says Perry fired several shots into a car that had two people inside.
One of the victims was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Surveillance video and other evidence was collected at the scene.
Perry remains in jail.