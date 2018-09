LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI)Lowndes County deputies have arrested the man they say held up a Lowndes County convenience store.

!8 year old Allen Torrez Moon is suspected of robbing the store located at Highway 50 and Tabernacle Road.

Moon is accused of putting the store clerk in a choke hold maneuver before stealing money from the store..

Deputies recovered the clothes Moon is suspected of wearing near the crime scene. They will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.