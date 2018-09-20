Arrest made in Monroe County dog fighting investigation

MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) – The man suspected of playing a role in a Monroe County dog fighting case is now facing charges.

41 year old Cedric Ford of Shannon is charged with one count of animal cruelty. The case started Wednesday when someone spotted the dogs and allof the equipment used to train them to fight in a field near Aberdeen. The dogs, including one used as a bait dog, were recovered and will be sent to area shelters.

Ford remains jailed in the Monroe County Detention Center